Citigroup Boosts Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Price Target to $67.00

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $56.00 to $67.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Kohl’s from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Kohl’s from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen increased their target price on Kohl’s from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded Kohl’s from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Kohl’s from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Kohl’s presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.88.

KSS opened at $55.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of -35.63 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.23. Kohl’s has a fifty-two week low of $10.89 and a fifty-two week high of $58.74.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $1.21. The business had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. Kohl’s had a negative return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. The company’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kohl’s will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KSS. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Kohl’s during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Kohl’s by 325.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Kohl’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kohl’s by 52.3% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kohl’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

