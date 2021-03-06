Citigroup Raises The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Target to $230.00

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from $205.00 to $230.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the entertainment giant’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist initiated coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a buy rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $185.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $211.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $182.65.

NYSE:DIS opened at $189.99 on Wednesday. The Walt Disney has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $200.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.88 billion, a PE ratio of -119.49, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.71, for a total value of $848,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,620 shares in the company, valued at $6,723,910.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 35,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.34, for a total transaction of $6,223,946.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,781 shares in the company, valued at $3,255,498.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,289,973 shares of company stock worth $234,424,737 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

