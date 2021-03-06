City Developments (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of City Developments (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “City Developments Limited (CDL) is one of the largest real estate companies of Singapore. By market capitalization, the firm’s income-stable and geographically-diversified portfolio comprises residences, offices, hotels, serviced apartments, integrated developments and shopping malls. CDL has hotel assets in one of the world’s largest hotel groups – its London-listed subsidiary, Millennium & Copthorne Hotels plc (M&C), has over 130 hotels globally, many in key gateway cities. Globally, CDL has developed over 40,000 homes and is one of Singapore’s largest commercial landlords, with one of the biggest land banks amongst Singapore private-sector developers. Building on its track record of over 50 years in real estate development, investment and management, CDL has developed growth platforms in five key international markets – UK, US, China, Japan and Australia. The Company is also leveraging its stable of prime assets and growing its real estate funds management business. “

Get City Developments alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Macquarie lowered shares of City Developments from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. HSBC lowered shares of City Developments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

Shares of CDEVY opened at $5.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.61. City Developments has a twelve month low of $4.05 and a twelve month high of $6.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.36.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be paid a $0.079 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. City Developments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.36%.

About City Developments

City Developments Limited (CDL) is a leading global real estate operating company with a network spanning 103 locations in 29 countries and regions. Listed on the Singapore Exchange, the Group is one of the largest companies by market capitalisation. Its income-stable and geographically-diverse portfolio comprises residences, offices, hotels, serviced apartments, integrated developments and shopping malls.

See Also: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on City Developments (CDEVY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for City Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.