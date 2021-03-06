Clash Token (SCT) Price Up 236.1% Over Last 7 Days

Clash Token (CURRENCY:SCT) traded up 42.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. One Clash Token coin can now be bought for $1.19 or 0.00002426 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Clash Token has traded 236.1% higher against the US dollar. Clash Token has a market capitalization of $1.77 million and $792,691.00 worth of Clash Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49,194.23 or 0.99984873 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.89 or 0.00038390 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00011521 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.23 or 0.00079730 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000281 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000917 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000260 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003627 BTC.

Clash Token Coin Profile

SCT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Clash Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,485,000 coins. Clash Token’s official Twitter account is @spiritclashccg.

According to CryptoCompare, “ScryptToken is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the Scrypt algorithm. SCT has an APY of 5% in PoS rewards. “

Buying and Selling Clash Token

