CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) Short Interest Update

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 950,900 shares, a decline of 32.6% from the January 28th total of 1,410,000 shares. Currently, 4.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CleanSpark in the fourth quarter worth about $934,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of CleanSpark by 77.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 158,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,616,000 after buying an additional 69,326 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CleanSpark during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CleanSpark during the 4th quarter worth about $483,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CleanSpark during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

Get CleanSpark alerts:

CLSK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut CleanSpark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on CleanSpark from $24.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

CLSK stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.09. The stock had a trading volume of 2,816,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,016,383. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.93. The firm has a market cap of $535.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.48 and a beta of 5.37. CleanSpark has a twelve month low of $0.97 and a twelve month high of $42.60.

About CleanSpark

CleanSpark, Inc provides energy software and control technology solutions worldwide. It offers distributed energy systems that allow customers to design, engineer, communicate, and manage renewable energy generation, storage, and consumption; and microgrids, which comprise generation, energy storage, and smart distribution assets that serve a single or multiple loads connected to the utility grid and separate from the utility grid for commercial, industrial, defense, campus, and residential users.

Further Reading: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for CleanSpark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CleanSpark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.