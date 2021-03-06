Clearbridge Investments LLC Buys 76,086 Shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,076,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 76,086 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Forward Air were worth $82,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FWRD. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 787 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Forward Air during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Forward Air during the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Forward Air during the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. 95.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Forward Air from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Forward Air from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Forward Air presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.20.

Shares of FWRD opened at $87.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.19 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.43. Forward Air Co. has a twelve month low of $39.59 and a twelve month high of $90.72.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.90). Forward Air had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 10.39%. Sell-side analysts expect that Forward Air Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Forward Air’s payout ratio is currently 27.63%.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Expedited Freight, Intermodal, and Pool Distribution. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

