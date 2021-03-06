Clearbridge Investments LLC Grows Holdings in Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC)

Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) by 72.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 697,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 293,811 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 1.72% of Regal Beloit worth $85,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Regal Beloit by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,212,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $271,739,000 after purchasing an additional 204,535 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Regal Beloit by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 991,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,331,000 after purchasing an additional 13,567 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in Regal Beloit by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 840,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,934,000 after purchasing an additional 260,720 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Regal Beloit by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 479,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,924,000 after purchasing an additional 13,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Regal Beloit by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 330,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,059,000 after purchasing an additional 17,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Regal Beloit alerts:

RBC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Regal Beloit from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Regal Beloit from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Regal Beloit from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regal Beloit in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regal Beloit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.29.

Shares of NYSE:RBC opened at $138.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $132.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.73. Regal Beloit Co. has a twelve month low of $51.99 and a twelve month high of $146.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 32.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.38.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.19. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 9.03%. Analysts expect that Regal Beloit Co. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.86%.

About Regal Beloit

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Regal Beloit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Beloit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.