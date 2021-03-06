Clearbridge Investments LLC Grows Stock Position in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,348,209 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,924 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 4.13% of National Vision worth $151,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EYE. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Vision by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,799,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,666,000 after buying an additional 409,934 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in National Vision by 48.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 909,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,762,000 after purchasing an additional 296,505 shares in the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC boosted its position in National Vision by 10.8% during the third quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 1,658,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,404,000 after purchasing an additional 161,275 shares in the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new stake in National Vision during the third quarter valued at about $4,456,000. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in National Vision by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,036,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,928,000 after purchasing an additional 110,003 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ EYE opened at $45.66 on Friday. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.70 and a fifty-two week high of $52.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,141.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.56.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $496.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.41 million. National Vision had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 0.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EYE shares. Citigroup raised their price target on National Vision from $57.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on National Vision from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank downgraded National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Loop Capital downgraded National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on National Vision from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Vision presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.63.

National Vision Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization, vision care benefit plan, and optometric services.

