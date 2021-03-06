Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $103.99 Million Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Clearbridge Investments LLC reduced its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 43.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 817,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 616,026 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.35% of Copart worth $103,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Copart in the 3rd quarter worth about $852,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Copart in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Copart in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Copart during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Copart during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. 79.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $106.39 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.28. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $130.96. The company has a market cap of $25.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.33, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Copart had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 30.39%. Analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Copart news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.76, for a total value of $4,191,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 12.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CPRT. Truist upped their price target on Copart from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Copart in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Stephens upgraded Copart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.20.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

