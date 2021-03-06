Clearbridge Investments LLC Purchases 207,901 Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 41.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 712,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207,901 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 2.84% of RBC Bearings worth $127,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in RBC Bearings during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in RBC Bearings by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in RBC Bearings by 199.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in RBC Bearings by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA bought a new stake in RBC Bearings during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. 96.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other RBC Bearings news, VP Patrick S. Bannon sold 2,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.71, for a total transaction of $401,690.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 21,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.94, for a total value of $4,382,099.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 73,159 shares of company stock valued at $13,979,741. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ROLL opened at $194.83 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.45. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 52-week low of $77.63 and a 52-week high of $204.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 7.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.31 and a beta of 1.41.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.05. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 16.13%. The business had revenue of $145.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. RBC Bearings’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

ROLL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist boosted their price objective on RBC Bearings from $118.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised RBC Bearings from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.50.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

