Clearbridge Investments LLC Trims Position in Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 949,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,368 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Sony were worth $96,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in shares of Sony by 20,822.4% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 724,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,291,000 after buying an additional 721,495 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Sony by 16.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,810,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,728,000 after buying an additional 399,314 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Sony by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,457,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,385,000 after buying an additional 154,649 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sony by 64.7% during the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 287,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,080,000 after buying an additional 112,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Sony by 103.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 192,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,680,000 after buying an additional 97,636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNE opened at $104.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $107.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $127.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93. Sony Co. has a 52-week low of $50.94 and a 52-week high of $118.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sony from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

Sony Profile

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks by Sony Interactive Entertainment; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

