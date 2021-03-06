Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) Short Interest Update

Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 3,130,000 shares, a decrease of 30.1% from the January 28th total of 4,480,000 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 820,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Shares of NYSE:CWEN traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.19. 1,363,647 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 888,375. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 75.53, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Clearway Energy has a 52 week low of $16.12 and a 52 week high of $37.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.324 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. This is an increase from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,300.00%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Clearway Energy by 121.1% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 3,705 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on CWEN shares. Seaport Global Securities lowered Clearway Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Clearway Energy from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

About Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable energy and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of October 12, 2020, it had contracted generation portfolio of 7,000 megawatts (MWs) of wind, solar, and natural gas-fired power generation facilities, as well as district energy systems.

