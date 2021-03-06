Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) Short Interest Update

Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a drop of 47.3% from the January 28th total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Clough Global Equity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Clough Global Equity Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Clough Global Equity Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Clough Global Equity Fund by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,023 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC purchased a new position in Clough Global Equity Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $302,000.

Shares of GLQ traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.30. 81,689 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,746. Clough Global Equity Fund has a 12-month low of $5.87 and a 12-month high of $16.31.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a $0.1341 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.52%.

Clough Global Equity Fund Company Profile

Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation.

