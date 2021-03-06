CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $155.25.

CCMP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on CMC Materials from $187.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of CMC Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CMC Materials in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $175.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th.

Get CMC Materials alerts:

CMC Materials stock traded up $2.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $164.54. The stock had a trading volume of 316,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,120. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. CMC Materials has a 52-week low of $85.26 and a 52-week high of $179.27. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 34.07 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $166.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.88.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $287.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.34 million. CMC Materials had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CMC Materials will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is a boost from CMC Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd. CMC Materials’s payout ratio is presently 23.56%.

In related news, VP Jeffrey Michael Dysard sold 1,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.67, for a total transaction of $200,937.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,082,864.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCMP. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of CMC Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of CMC Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CMC Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CMC Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 120.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

CMC Materials Company Profile

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

Read More: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for CMC Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMC Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.