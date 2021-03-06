Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $49.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Coca-Cola Femsa S.A., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets and distributes soft drinks throughout the metropolitan area of Mexico City, in Southeastern Mexico and in metropolitan Buenos Aires, Argentina. The Company produces Coca-Cola, Sprite, Fresca, Quatro, Powerade, Extra Poma, Etiqueta Azul and Kin. “

Separately, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

NYSE:KOF opened at $46.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.97 and its 200 day moving average is $43.74. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 12 month low of $36.16 and a 12 month high of $54.34.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tredje AP fonden grew its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 44,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports drinks, energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

