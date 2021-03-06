Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Sold by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 27.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 616,460 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 232,850 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $50,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 21.7% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,834,301 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $335,597,000 after purchasing an additional 861,075 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,075,973 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $334,026,000 after purchasing an additional 54,555 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,063,084 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $212,639,000 after purchasing an additional 23,802 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,346,597 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $192,304,000 after purchasing an additional 296,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 66.8% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,243,004 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $155,634,000 after purchasing an additional 898,417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 1,077 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total value of $86,375.40. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 5,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $404,448.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Malcolm Frank sold 461 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.24, for a total transaction of $36,529.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,216,510.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,996 shares of company stock worth $159,197. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH opened at $73.71 on Friday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $82.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.79. The firm has a market cap of $39.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.23). Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 8.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.06%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CTSH. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. William Blair raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $84.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.39.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

