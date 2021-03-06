Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) Upgraded to C by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NYSEAMERICAN COHN opened at $27.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Cohen & Company Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.77 and a twelve month high of $52.70. The company has a market capitalization of $37.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.65 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.62.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cohen & Company Inc. stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,891 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 2.79% of Cohen & Company Inc. worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.44% of the company’s stock.

About Cohen & Company Inc.

Cohen & Company Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client-focused fixed income portfolios. Institutional Financial Markets, Inc also manages funds and collateralized debt obligations for its clients.

