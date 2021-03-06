Colfax (NYSE:CFX) Hits New 1-Year High at $49.07

Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $49.07 and last traded at $48.30, with a volume of 13389 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.19.

CFX has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Colfax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Colfax in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Colfax from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Colfax from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Colfax from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Colfax has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.11.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.86. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -995.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Colfax had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 6.04%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Colfax Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 1,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $85,118.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,870,517.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 22,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $840,126.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,724,446.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,575,481. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFX. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in Colfax by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 20,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Colfax by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 8,381 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Colfax in the 3rd quarter worth about $770,000. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV bought a new position in Colfax in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,235,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in Colfax in the 3rd quarter worth about $478,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Colfax Company Profile (NYSE:CFX)

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment offers orthopedic solutions, including orthopedic devices and braces, reconstructive and surgical implants, footwear, bone growth stimulators, and software and services spanning the full continuum of patient care, as well as injury prevention, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy under the Aircast, Chattanooga, CMF, Compex, DonJoy, ProCare, DJO Surgical, Dr.

