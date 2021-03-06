Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Earns Outperform Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their outperform rating on shares of Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) in a research note published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $120.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Colliers International Group in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $106.29.

CIGI stock opened at $104.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Colliers International Group has a 1 year low of $33.93 and a 1 year high of $111.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.43. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 66.78 and a beta of 1.61.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.97. Colliers International Group had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 12.41%. As a group, analysts forecast that Colliers International Group will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Colliers International Group by 796.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,072,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,619,000 after acquiring an additional 3,617,948 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Colliers International Group by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,365,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,488,000 after buying an additional 863,822 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Colliers International Group in the third quarter valued at about $28,429,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Colliers International Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,413,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Colliers International Group by 18.8% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 412,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,448,000 after buying an additional 65,322 shares in the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

