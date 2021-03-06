Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) PT Raised to $130.00

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) had its price target hoisted by Cowen from $116.00 to $130.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $102.30.

Columbia Sportswear stock opened at $102.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.54, a PEG ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.85. Columbia Sportswear has a one year low of $51.82 and a one year high of $112.21.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.23. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 7.30%. Equities research analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.03%.

Columbia Sportswear declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the textile maker to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CAO Peter J. Bragdon sold 12,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $1,098,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,852 shares in the company, valued at $1,746,976. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter Klenz sold 7,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.28, for a total value of $788,169.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $902,211.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 314,670 shares of company stock valued at $31,631,982 over the last three months. Insiders own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 40.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

