Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Holdings Lifted by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CBSH. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Commerce Bancshares by 18.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the third quarter worth $326,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Commerce Bancshares by 2.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 456,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,686,000 after buying an additional 10,199 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 10.0% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 15,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 0.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,782,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,362,000 after buying an additional 12,919 shares during the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CBSH. Zacks Investment Research lowered Commerce Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.40.

In related news, Director Jonathan M. Kemper sold 26,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total transaction of $2,007,743.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 861,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,065,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David L. Orf sold 592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $43,849.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,025,943.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,037 shares of company stock valued at $7,030,415 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $77.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.78 and its 200-day moving average is $64.73. The company has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72 and a beta of 0.96. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.34 and a 52-week high of $79.08.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $344.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.85 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 23.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Research analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.67%.

Commerce Bancshares Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

Featured Article: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.