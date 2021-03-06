Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Shares Bought by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 26.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,095 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,925,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $286,041,000 after purchasing an additional 721,083 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,924,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $98,388,000 after purchasing an additional 166,920 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,116,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,462,000 after purchasing an additional 418,277 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 792,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,832,000 after purchasing an additional 29,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 608,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,505,000 after purchasing an additional 196,326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Commercial Metals news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 19,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.98, for a total transaction of $536,902.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 664,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,916,689.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 126,982 shares of company stock worth $3,063,617. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Commercial Metals stock opened at $28.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.24. Commercial Metals has a 52-week low of $10.76 and a 52-week high of $28.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.27.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 20th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CMC. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Commercial Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.44.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, Germany, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

