Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 41.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,722 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Commercial Metals by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in Commercial Metals during the 4th quarter worth $192,000. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in Commercial Metals during the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Commercial Metals during the 3rd quarter worth $255,000. 84.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CMC. BNP Paribas lowered Commercial Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Bank of America downgraded Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Commercial Metals from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Commercial Metals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.44.

In other news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 19,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.98, for a total value of $536,902.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 664,073 shares in the company, valued at $17,916,689.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 126,982 shares of company stock worth $3,063,617. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

CMC stock opened at $28.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.24. Commercial Metals has a 1-year low of $10.76 and a 1-year high of $28.86.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 20th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

Commercial Metals Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, Germany, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Featured Article: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.