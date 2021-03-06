Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) Short Interest Update

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a growth of 46.4% from the January 28th total of 2,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CWBC. PL Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Community West Bancshares by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 283,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after buying an additional 53,253 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Community West Bancshares by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 292,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 14,650 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Community West Bancshares by 7,198.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 14,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Community West Bancshares during the third quarter worth $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Community West Bancshares alerts:

Shares of Community West Bancshares stock remained flat at $$10.45 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,868. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.54 million, a P/E ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.99. Community West Bancshares has a 1-year low of $5.27 and a 1-year high of $10.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.76 million during the quarter. Community West Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 16.98%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This is a boost from Community West Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%.

About Community West Bancshares

Community West Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for Community West Bank, N.A. that provides various financial products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and fixed rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit, as well as cash management products.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Community West Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community West Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.