Comparing Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) and Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI)

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) and Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) are both large-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Automatic Data Processing has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bilibili has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Automatic Data Processing and Bilibili, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Automatic Data Processing 4 10 5 0 2.05 Bilibili 0 3 8 0 2.73

Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus price target of $167.94, indicating a potential downside of 5.79%. Bilibili has a consensus price target of $45.77, indicating a potential downside of 61.48%. Given Automatic Data Processing’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Automatic Data Processing is more favorable than Bilibili.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Automatic Data Processing and Bilibili’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Automatic Data Processing $14.59 billion 5.23 $2.47 billion $5.92 30.11 Bilibili $973.59 million 40.30 -$185.15 million ($0.57) -208.49

Automatic Data Processing has higher revenue and earnings than Bilibili. Bilibili is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Automatic Data Processing, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Automatic Data Processing and Bilibili’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Automatic Data Processing 17.07% 46.13% 5.94% Bilibili -25.28% -30.90% -12.85%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.7% of Automatic Data Processing shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.1% of Bilibili shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Automatic Data Processing shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Automatic Data Processing beats Bilibili on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions. Its offerings include payroll, benefits administration, talent management, HR management, workforce management, insurance, retirement, and compliance services. The PEO Services segment provides HR outsourcing solutions to small and mid-sized businesses through a co-employment model. This segment offers benefits package, protection and compliance, talent engagement, comprehensive outsourcing, and recruitment process outsourcing services. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Roseland, New Jersey.

About Bilibili

Bilibili Inc. provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc. has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

