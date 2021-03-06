Comparing Grow Solutions (OTCMKTS:GRSO) and ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI)

Grow Solutions (OTCMKTS:GRSO) and ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Grow Solutions alerts:

This table compares Grow Solutions and ICF International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grow Solutions N/A N/A N/A ICF International 4.19% 10.77% 4.85%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Grow Solutions and ICF International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grow Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A ICF International $1.48 billion 1.12 $68.94 million $4.15 21.11

ICF International has higher revenue and earnings than Grow Solutions.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.3% of ICF International shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of ICF International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Grow Solutions and ICF International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grow Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A ICF International 0 0 4 0 3.00

ICF International has a consensus price target of $95.50, suggesting a potential upside of 9.02%. Given ICF International’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ICF International is more favorable than Grow Solutions.

Risk and Volatility

Grow Solutions has a beta of 1.92, meaning that its share price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ICF International has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ICF International beats Grow Solutions on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grow Solutions

Grow Solutions Holdings, Inc. provides products and services to the regulated legal cannabis industry in the United States and internationally. Its operations focus on the retail sale and distribution of indoor and outdoor garden supplies and grow equipment, including for the legal growing of cannabis. The company also provides consulting services that include design and construction to approved and licensed legal cannabis operators, as well as assistance with licensure and related applications for legal cannabis operators. In addition, it designs and manufactures vaporizers, extraction presses, quartz accessories, and storage solutions which are used to sale in tobacco stores, smoke shops, and cannabis dispensaries. Grow Solutions Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

About ICF International

ICF International, Inc. provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges. It also identifies, defines, and implements policies, plans, programs, and business tools through a range of standard and customized methodologies for its clients; conducts survey research; collects and analyzes various data to understand critical issues and options for its clients; and provides actionable business intelligence, as well as information and data management solutions that allow integrated and purpose-driven data usage. In addition, the company provides solutions to optimize the customer and citizen experience; modernizes IT systems; and cyber security solutions that support the range of cyber security missions and protect IT infrastructures in the face of relentless threats, as well as designs, develops, and implements technology systems and business tools that are principal to its clients' mission or business performance. Further, it informs and engages its clients' constituents, customers, and employees through public relations, branding and marketing, multichannel and strategic communications, and reputation issues management. The company serves energy, environment, and infrastructure; health, education, and social programs; safety and security; and consumer and financial markets. The company was formerly known as ICF Consulting Group Holdings, LLC and changed its name to ICF International, Inc. in 2006. ICF International, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Grow Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grow Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.