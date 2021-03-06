Comparing PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) & Enerplus (NYSE:ERF)

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) and Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Dividends

PermRock Royalty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. Enerplus pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Enerplus pays out 11.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. PermRock Royalty Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Enerplus has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

51.0% of PermRock Royalty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.0% of Enerplus shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PermRock Royalty Trust and Enerplus’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PermRock Royalty Trust $10.44 million 5.90 $8.84 million N/A N/A Enerplus $945.62 million 1.46 -$195.73 million $0.79 6.80

PermRock Royalty Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Enerplus.

Volatility & Risk

PermRock Royalty Trust has a beta of 1.64, suggesting that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enerplus has a beta of 3.18, suggesting that its stock price is 218% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares PermRock Royalty Trust and Enerplus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PermRock Royalty Trust 18.25% 3.61% 3.56% Enerplus -130.21% 2.91% 1.54%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for PermRock Royalty Trust and Enerplus, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PermRock Royalty Trust 0 1 0 0 2.00 Enerplus 0 2 9 0 2.82

PermRock Royalty Trust presently has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential downside of 40.71%. Enerplus has a consensus price target of $5.86, suggesting a potential upside of 9.15%. Given Enerplus’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Enerplus is more favorable than PermRock Royalty Trust.

Summary

PermRock Royalty Trust beats Enerplus on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

PermRock Royalty Trust Company Profile

PermRock Royalty Trust owns 80% net profits interest in the oil and natural gas production properties acquired by Boaz Energy II, LLC in Permian Basin, Texas. Its underlying properties consist of 22,997 net acres, which include 2,434 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Hockley and Terry counties, Texas; 1,667 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Terry and Cochran counties, Texas; 14,727 net acres on the Eastern Shelf of the Permian Basin in Glasscock, Schleicher, Stonewall, and Coke counties, Texas; and 4,169 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Ward, Crane, Terry, and Ector counties, Texas. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved plus probable gross reserves of approximately 10.6 million barrels (MMbbls) of light and medium crude oil; 26.6 MMbbls of heavy crude oil; 181.1 MMbbls of tight oil; 22.7 MMbbls of natural gas liquids; 31.6 billion cubic feet (Bcf) of conventional natural gas; and 1,167.3 Bcf of shale gas. Enerplus Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

