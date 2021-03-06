Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Computer Programs and Systems were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 0.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 100,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. AXA S.A. raised its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 80,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

CPSI stock opened at $30.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.65. The company has a market capitalization of $446.97 million, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.67. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.93 and a twelve month high of $36.37.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.15). Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 11.75%. On average, research analysts predict that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

CPSI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.56.

In related news, insider David A. Dye sold 1,000 shares of Computer Programs and Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.77, for a total value of $26,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,237 shares in the company, valued at $1,933,784.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 2,200 shares of company stock worth $63,370 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

About Computer Programs and Systems

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

