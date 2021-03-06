Conifex Timber (OTCMKTS:CFXTF) PT Raised to $3.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Conifex Timber (OTCMKTS:CFXTF) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $2.50 to $3.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 123.88% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CFXTF. Raymond James lifted their target price on Conifex Timber from $2.50 to $2.60 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. CIBC lifted their target price on Conifex Timber from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

Shares of CFXTF stock opened at $1.34 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.09. Conifex Timber has a fifty-two week low of $0.26 and a fifty-two week high of $1.59.

Conifex Timber Company Profile

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, and internationally. The company's Lumber segment is involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; processing logs into lumber and wood chips; and providing value added lumber finishing and distribution services.

