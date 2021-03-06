Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Bought by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC raised its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,670 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $8,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 1.1% in the third quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 12,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.0% during the third quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.9% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.5% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 3,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 62.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ED. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Mizuho lowered their price target on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Consolidated Edison from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.11.

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $68.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.11. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.03 and a 1-year high of $94.63. The company has a market cap of $23.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 11.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a $0.775 dividend. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.94%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,589 customers in parts of Manhattan.

