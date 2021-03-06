Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Stake Lowered by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. South State CORP. grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 75.0% during the third quarter. South State CORP. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 71.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $217.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $223.56 and its 200-day moving average is $203.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.28 and a 12-month high of $242.62.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 21.63%. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 10.20%.

In related news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 6,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.78, for a total transaction of $1,395,786.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STZ. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Argus boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Truist downgraded Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.18.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

