Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.98

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.98 and traded as high as $4.22. Consumer Portfolio Services shares last traded at $4.15, with a volume of 16,296 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Consumer Portfolio Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

The firm has a market cap of $93.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.33, a current ratio of 27.86 and a quick ratio of 27.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.35 and a 200-day moving average of $3.98.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). Consumer Portfolio Services had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 5.96%. On average, equities analysts expect that Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Consumer Portfolio Services news, Director Greg Washer sold 51,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.05, for a total value of $210,502.80. Also, VP Mark Creatura sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.05, for a total value of $60,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 408,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,654,838.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 108,650 shares of company stock worth $440,449. Company insiders own 47.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Consumer Portfolio Services stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 496,458 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.20% of Consumer Portfolio Services worth $2,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 49.45% of the company’s stock.

Consumer Portfolio Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:CPSS)

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It purchases and services retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the customers of dealers with limited credit histories or past credit problems.

