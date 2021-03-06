Contrasting Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) and Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR)

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) and Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.4% of Beyond Air shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.8% of Alphatec shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.1% of Beyond Air shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.2% of Alphatec shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Beyond Air and Alphatec, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beyond Air 0 0 1 0 3.00 Alphatec 0 0 7 0 3.00

Beyond Air presently has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 58.73%. Alphatec has a consensus target price of $15.43, indicating a potential upside of 1.24%. Given Beyond Air’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Beyond Air is more favorable than Alphatec.

Risk & Volatility

Beyond Air has a beta of -0.66, meaning that its share price is 166% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alphatec has a beta of 1.53, meaning that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Beyond Air and Alphatec’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beyond Air $1.39 million 83.57 -$19.94 million ($1.53) -3.71 Alphatec $113.43 million 10.54 -$57.00 million ($1.09) -13.98

Beyond Air has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Alphatec. Alphatec is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Beyond Air, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Beyond Air and Alphatec’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beyond Air N/A -152.25% -99.76% Alphatec -51.95% -266.45% -40.80%

Summary

Alphatec beats Beyond Air on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Beyond Air

Beyond Air, Inc., a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops inhaled nitric oxide (NO) to treat respiratory infections, and gaseous NO to treat solid tumors. The company is developing LungFit system, a NO generator and delivery system, which is in clinical trials for the treatment of lung infections, persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn, severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2, bronchiolitis, and nontuberculous mycobacteria.The company was formerly known as AIT Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Beyond Air, Inc. in June 2019. The company is based in Garden City, New York.

About Alphatec

Alphatec Holdings, Inc., a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; squadron lateral retractor designed to meet the surgeon's needs and to maximize patient outcomes; LLICO access system, a minimally invasive posterior thoracolumbar access system; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a comprehensive thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep designed to improve surgical efficiency without compromising accuracy. It also provides Arsenal spinal fixation system intended for posterior, non-cervical fixation in skeletally mature patients for treating degenerative disc disease, spondylolisthesis, fracture or dislocation, spinal stenosis, curvatures, tumor, pseud arthrosis, and failed previous fusion; zodiac degenerative spinal fixation system, a comprehensive spinal system used to address degenerative spinal conditions and deformity correction; OsseoScrew system to restore the integrity of the spinal column; trestle luxe anterior cervical plate system; and solanas posterior cervico/thoracic fixation system and avalon occipital plate. In addition, the company offers IdentiTi Porous Ti and Transcend Lateral Interbody Implants; Battalion PC; Novel SD; Solus Anterior Lumbar Interbody Fusion System. Further, it is developing EOS imaging products. Additionally, the company offers biologics consisting of AlphaGraft Structural Allograft Spacers, AlphaGraft ProFuse Demineralized Bone Scaffold, Amnioshield Amniotic Tissue Barrier, Alphagraft Demineralized Bone Matrix, and Neocore Osteoconductive Matrix. It sells its products through a network of independent distributors and direct sales representatives in the United States. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

