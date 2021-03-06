Contrasting BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) & Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) and Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BBQ and Aramark’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BBQ $82.27 million 0.73 -$650,000.00 N/A N/A Aramark $12.83 billion 0.82 -$461.53 million ($0.17) -242.59

BBQ has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Aramark.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for BBQ and Aramark, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BBQ 0 1 0 0 2.00 Aramark 0 9 4 0 2.31

Aramark has a consensus price target of $31.42, indicating a potential downside of 23.82%. Given Aramark’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Aramark is more favorable than BBQ.

Volatility & Risk

BBQ has a beta of 1.86, suggesting that its share price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aramark has a beta of 1.88, suggesting that its share price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

49.3% of BBQ shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.5% of Aramark shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.0% of BBQ shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.3% of Aramark shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares BBQ and Aramark’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BBQ 5.48% -12.03% -2.70% Aramark -3.60% -1.48% -0.30%

Summary

Aramark beats BBQ on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BBQ

BBQ Holdings, Inc. develops, owns, operates, and franchises barbeque restaurants under the Famous Dave's, Clark Crew BBQ, Granite City Food & Brewery, and Real Urban Barbecue names in the United States, Canada, and the United Arab Emirates. It offers smoked, barbequed, and grilled meats, as well as entrÃ©e items and side dishes that are prepared using proprietary seasonings, sauces, and mixes. The company operates full-service and counter-service restaurants. As of March 27, 2020, it had 139 restaurants, including 48 company-owned restaurants and 91 franchise-operated restaurants in 28 states and three countries. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Minnetonka, Minnesota.

About Aramark

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel. The company offers managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services. It also provides on-site restaurants, catering, convenience stores, and executive dining services; beverage and vending services; and facility management services comprising landscaping, transportation, payment, and other facility consulting services relating to building operations. In addition, the company offers concessions, banquet, and catering services; retail services and merchandise sale, recreational, and lodging services; and facility management services at sports, entertainment, and recreational facilities. Further, the company offers correctional food; and operates commissaries, laundry facilities, and property rooms. Additionally, it provides design, sourcing and manufacturing, delivery, cleaning, maintenance, and marketing services for uniforms and accessories; provides managed restroom services; and rents uniforms, work clothing, outerwear, particulate-free garments, and non-garment items and related services that include mats, shop towels, and first aid supplies. The company was formerly known as ARAMARK Holdings Corporation and changed its name to Aramark in May 2014. Aramark was founded in 1959 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

