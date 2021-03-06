Contrasting Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) and Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN)

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) and Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Get Cambridge Bancorp alerts:

Cambridge Bancorp has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank7 has a beta of 2.21, suggesting that its stock price is 121% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Cambridge Bancorp and Bank7’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cambridge Bancorp 16.43% 11.02% 1.09% Bank7 35.06% 18.89% 2.00%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

44.8% of Cambridge Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.0% of Bank7 shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Cambridge Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 54.2% of Bank7 shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Cambridge Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $2.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Bank7 pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Cambridge Bancorp pays out 35.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bank7 pays out 22.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Cambridge Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Bank7 has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Cambridge Bancorp and Bank7, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cambridge Bancorp 0 0 3 0 3.00 Bank7 0 2 1 0 2.33

Cambridge Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $68.33, indicating a potential downside of 17.72%. Bank7 has a consensus target price of $13.50, indicating a potential downside of 27.46%. Given Cambridge Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Cambridge Bancorp is more favorable than Bank7.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cambridge Bancorp and Bank7’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cambridge Bancorp $132.74 million 4.33 $25.26 million $6.20 13.40 Bank7 $52.99 million 3.18 $8.23 million $1.96 9.49

Cambridge Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Bank7. Bank7 is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cambridge Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Cambridge Bancorp beats Bank7 on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cambridge Bancorp Company Profile

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits. Its loan products include residential and commercial real estate loans; home equity lines of credit and term loans; commercial and industrial loans; secured and unsecured loans, lines of credit, and personal installment loans; and construction loans. The company also offers cash management, online and mobile banking, and payments services. It serves commercial enterprises, non-profit organizations, and individuals. As of January 27, 2020, the company operated 16 banking offices in Massachusetts and New Hampshire; and wealth management offices in Boston, Massachusetts, as well as in Concord, Manchester, and Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Cambridge Bancorp was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Bank7 Company Profile

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It accepts demand, savings, checking, money market, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate, hospitality, energy, and commercial and industrial loans; and consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured term loans and home improvement loans; and residential real estate loans, mortgage banking services, personal lines of credit, loans for the purchase of automobiles, and other installment loans, as well as ATM services. It operates nine full-service branches in Oklahoma, the Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas metropolitan area, and Kansas. The company was formerly known as Haines Financial Corp. Bank7 Corp. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Receive News & Ratings for Cambridge Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambridge Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.