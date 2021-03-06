Cooper Tire & Rubber’s (CTB) “Sell” Rating Reiterated at Standpoint Research

Standpoint Research restated their sell rating on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Shares of CTB stock opened at $57.92 on Tuesday. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a 1 year low of $13.82 and a 1 year high of $59.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.95 and its 200-day moving average is $38.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.17). Cooper Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $728.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cooper Tire & Rubber will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s payout ratio is presently 21.99%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CTB. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber during the third quarter worth $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 121.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. 96.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It offers passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

