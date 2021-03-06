CoreSite Realty Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.23 (NYSE:COR)

CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 1.23 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th.

CoreSite Realty has raised its dividend by 36.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of CoreSite Realty stock opened at $111.49 on Friday. CoreSite Realty has a one year low of $90.07 and a one year high of $141.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 55.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.01.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.86). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 51.47%. The company had revenue of $154.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that CoreSite Realty will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of CoreSite Realty in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered CoreSite Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Cowen upgraded CoreSite Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on CoreSite Realty from $161.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.33.

In other news, CEO Paul E. Szurek sold 14,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.68, for a total value of $1,607,159.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,998 shares in the company, valued at $22,061,822.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian Warren sold 1,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $156,279.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,503,327.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,102 shares of company stock worth $2,300,776 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

