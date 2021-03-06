Corporate Office Properties Trust to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.19 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:OFC)

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Abramowitz now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $2.19 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.18.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 3.49%.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on OFC. Mizuho upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.23.

Shares of NYSE:OFC opened at $26.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.27. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $15.23 and a fifty-two week high of $28.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.19%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OFC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 68.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 79,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after buying an additional 32,402 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 11.8% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 382,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,331,000 after purchasing an additional 40,362 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 353.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 137,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 107,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

