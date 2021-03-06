Cortex (CTXC) Price Tops $0.21 on Top Exchanges

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded up 21% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. In the last week, Cortex has traded up 28.3% against the dollar. Cortex has a market capitalization of $52.71 million and $33.86 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cortex coin can now be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000429 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cortex Coin Profile

Cortex (CRYPTO:CTXC) is a coin. It was first traded on February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 249,938,725 coins. Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cortex’s official message board is medium.com/cortexlabs. The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cortex is www.cortexlabs.ai.

Cortex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cortex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cortex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

