Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Given New $340.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $360.00 to $340.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the retailer’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $430.00 to $375.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $376.20.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $317.32 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $351.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $361.54. Costco Wholesale has a 52-week low of $276.34 and a 52-week high of $393.15. The firm has a market cap of $140.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The company had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.64%.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.59, for a total value of $362,590.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,795,685. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 861 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.75, for a total transaction of $323,520.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,755,104.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,269 shares of company stock worth $7,878,998 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 62.4% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,081 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,129,000 after purchasing an additional 7,713 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Brasada Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 20,193 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 7,641 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,879,000 after acquiring an additional 3,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 12,416 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,678,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.