Covanta Holding Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:CVA)

Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 4th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the energy company on Friday, April 9th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%.

Covanta has decreased its dividend payment by 51.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE CVA opened at $14.20 on Friday. Covanta has a twelve month low of $6.57 and a twelve month high of $15.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -67.62 and a beta of 1.48.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The energy company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.10. Covanta had a negative net margin of 1.48% and a negative return on equity of 9.01%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Covanta will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on CVA. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Covanta in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Covanta from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.21.

About Covanta

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

