COVER Protocol Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $10.91 Million (COVER)

COVER Protocol (CURRENCY:COVER) traded down 11.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. One COVER Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $579.79 or 0.01180849 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, COVER Protocol has traded 38.4% lower against the US dollar. COVER Protocol has a total market cap of $34.80 million and $10.91 million worth of COVER Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $227.12 or 0.00462561 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.53 or 0.00068287 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.04 or 0.00077474 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.60 or 0.00082689 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.00 or 0.00050927 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $228.94 or 0.00466278 BTC.

COVER Protocol’s total supply is 67,345 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,026 tokens. COVER Protocol’s official website is www.coverprotocol.com. The official message board for COVER Protocol is coverprotocol.medium.com.

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVER Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COVER Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase COVER Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

