CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH) Director Daniel C. Snow Sells 91,627 Shares

CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH) Director Daniel C. Snow sold 91,627 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total value of $1,764,736.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $308,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of CPSH opened at $14.27 on Friday. CPS Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $0.88 and a 12 month high of $30.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $189.73 million, a PE ratio of 118.92 and a beta of 1.75.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in CPS Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of CPS Technologies by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 33,506 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 11,204 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of CPS Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $308,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CPS Technologies in the third quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

CPS Technologies Company Profile

CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. Its products are used in applications that involve energy use or energy generation. The company primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; baseplates and housings for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications, as well as in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders used with integrated circuits for use in internet switches and routers.

