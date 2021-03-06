CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) Declares $0.26 Quarterly Dividend

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the business services provider on Friday, March 26th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th.

CRA International has raised its dividend payment by 61.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. CRA International has a payout ratio of 28.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect CRA International to earn $3.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.2%.

Get CRA International alerts:

CRAI stock opened at $66.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $514.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. CRA International has a 12 month low of $21.96 and a 12 month high of $67.80.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.18. CRA International had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $137.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that CRA International will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet raised CRA International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd.

About CRA International

CRA International, Inc, a consulting company, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

Featured Article: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for CRA International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRA International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.