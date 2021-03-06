Cream Finance 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $4.24 Million (CREAM)

Cream Finance (CURRENCY:CREAM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. Cream Finance has a market capitalization of $80.93 million and $4.24 million worth of Cream Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cream Finance token can currently be purchased for about $131.31 or 0.00265511 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Cream Finance has traded 11.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002023 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $227.43 or 0.00459885 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.79 or 0.00068317 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000933 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.39 or 0.00077619 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.14 or 0.00083178 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.97 or 0.00052522 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $226.31 or 0.00457606 BTC.

Cream Finance Profile

Cream Finance’s total supply is 9,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 616,378 tokens. The official website for Cream Finance is app.cream.finance. Cream Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@CreamdotFinance.

