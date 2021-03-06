Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) a €3.40 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €3.40 ($4.00) target price on Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €3.80 ($4.47) target price on Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Barclays set a €3.30 ($3.88) target price on Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Monday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.80 ($4.47) price objective on Nokia Oyj and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €4.60 ($5.41) price objective on Nokia Oyj and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €3.86 ($4.54).

Nokia Oyj has a 1-year low of €3.81 ($4.48) and a 1-year high of €5.95 ($7.00).

Nokia Oyj Company Profile

Nokia Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies.

