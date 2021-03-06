Credit Suisse Group Increases L Brands (NYSE:LB) Price Target to $57.00

L Brands (NYSE:LB) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $47.00 to $57.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.37% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of L Brands from $61.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of L Brands from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upgraded shares of L Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of L Brands from $45.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of L Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.73.

Shares of L Brands stock opened at $55.68 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a PE ratio of -71.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66. L Brands has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $57.63.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.12. L Brands had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 37.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that L Brands will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider James L. Bersani sold 11,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $627,676.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 205,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,449,709.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 75,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total transaction of $4,138,266.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,490 shares in the company, valued at $5,537,294.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in L Brands by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 97,950 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in L Brands by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in L Brands by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 34,508 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its position in L Brands by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 18,394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in L Brands by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

