Credit Suisse Group Upgrades Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) to “Outperform”

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $38.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $33.00. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.07% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ELAN. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Argus downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.95.

Shares of ELAN stock opened at $31.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a PE ratio of -54.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.84. Elanco Animal Health has a 1-year low of $15.17 and a 1-year high of $34.09.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 8.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.43%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 67,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 23,545 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the third quarter worth approximately $218,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the third quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 144.1% in the 4th quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 102,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after acquiring an additional 60,555 shares during the period. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. It offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production.

