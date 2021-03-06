CRH’s (CRH) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of CRH (NYSE:CRH) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CRH from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of CRH to a hold rating and set a $5.10 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.37.

NYSE:CRH opened at $46.52 on Friday. CRH has a fifty-two week low of $17.73 and a fifty-two week high of $47.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 1.07.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in CRH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,093,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of CRH by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,576,313 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $152,279,000 after purchasing an additional 108,199 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CRH by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 685,492 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,188,000 after buying an additional 97,017 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in CRH by 23.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 386,343 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,943,000 after buying an additional 74,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in CRH by 163.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 95,580 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,070,000 after buying an additional 59,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through three segments: Europe Materials, Americas Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, readymixed and precast concrete, and asphalt products; and construction accessories, building envelopes, architectural products, and network access products, as well as provides asphalt paving services.

