Critical Review: Accenture (NYSE:ACN) & Cypress Environmental Partners (NYSE:CELP)

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) and Cypress Environmental Partners (NYSE:CELP) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Accenture and Cypress Environmental Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Accenture $44.33 billion 3.71 $5.11 billion $7.46 33.45 Cypress Environmental Partners $401.65 million 0.09 $16.01 million $0.88 3.43

Accenture has higher revenue and earnings than Cypress Environmental Partners. Cypress Environmental Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Accenture, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Accenture has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cypress Environmental Partners has a beta of 1.51, indicating that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.0% of Accenture shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.5% of Cypress Environmental Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Accenture shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Accenture and Cypress Environmental Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Accenture 0 9 13 0 2.59 Cypress Environmental Partners 0 0 1 0 3.00

Accenture currently has a consensus target price of $248.21, suggesting a potential downside of 0.52%. Cypress Environmental Partners has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 98.68%. Given Cypress Environmental Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cypress Environmental Partners is more favorable than Accenture.

Profitability

This table compares Accenture and Cypress Environmental Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Accenture 11.74% 29.32% 13.92% Cypress Environmental Partners 1.41% 41.51% 2.41%

Summary

Accenture beats Cypress Environmental Partners on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors. Accenture plc has alliance relationships with Adobe, Alibaba, Amazon Web Services, Blue Yonder, Cisco, Dell, Google, HPE, IBM RedHat, Microsoft, Oracle, Pegasystems, Salesforce, SAP, ServiceNow, VMWare, Workday, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Institut Polytechnique de Paris, CNH Industrial, and Reactive Technologies. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

About Cypress Environmental Partners

Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. provides independent inspection, integrity, and support services in North America. The company operates in three segments: Pipeline Inspection Services (PIS), Pipeline & Process Services (PPS), and Water and Environmental Services (WES). The PIS segment offers inspection and integrity services on a various infrastructure assets, including midstream pipelines, gathering systems, and distribution systems. This segment also provides various services, such as nondestructive examination, in-line inspection support, pig tracking, survey, data gathering, and supervision of third-party contractors. The PPS segment offers hydrotesting, chemical cleaning, water transfer and recycling, pumping, pigging, flushing, filling, dehydration, caliper runs, ILI tool run support, nitrogen purging, and drying services, as well as test documentation and records retention services. The WES segment owns and operates nine water treatment facilities with ten environmental protection agency class II injection wells in the Bakken shale region of the Williston Basin in North Dakota. This segment offers treatment, recovery, separation, and disposal of waste byproducts generated during the lifecycle of an oil and natural gas well to protect the environment and drinking water. The company serves owners and operators of pipelines and other infrastructure, public utility or local distribution, pipeline construction, oil and natural gas exploration and production, and trucking companies, as well as third-party purchasers of residual oil. Cypress Environmental Partners GP, LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Cypress Energy Partners, L.P. and changed its name to Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. in March 2020. Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. is a subsidiary of Cypress Energy Holdings, LLC.

